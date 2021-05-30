Cheshire East health chiefs appeal for more Covid self testing

Health chiefs in Cheshire East have appealed for more self testing for Covid after containing a cluster of cases in the borough.

They say a recent outbreak in the Handforth area has highlighted the part local residents can play in fighting the virus through regular symptom-free testing.

Regular lateral flow testing was successful in identifying a cluster of cases where targeted testing revealed more than cases in just 10 days.

The initial positive case had only minor Covid-19 symptoms, however the virus very quickly spread to a number of others.

Effective test reporting and contact tracing helped contain and manage the outbreak before it spread further.

Dr Matt Tyrer, Director of Public Health for Cheshire East Council, said: “Covid-19 case numbers are now generally lower and therefore more manageable.

“We have a robust plan for dealing with outbreaks, which involves increased testing in areas of concern or where outbreaks have occurred.

“We know that in certain areas in England surge testing has started and this is in response to significant outbreaks of new variants, most recently connected to the Indian Variant.

“In Cheshire East we will do all we can to prevent the need to do mass surge testing and to lower the risk of having significant outbreaks.

“We are therefore closely monitoring the picture with our northern neighbours, who have double the case rate compared to Cheshire East.”

Cheshire East Council leader Cllr Sam Corcoran said: “The Cheshire East Swab Squad visited several busy areas in Handforth handing out home testing kits.

“In just a few days, the team gave out more than 900 lateral flow kits in the area.

“We have already seen that despite that initial fast rise in Handforth we have brought that relatively minor spike under control with additional testing provision, which is great to see, and shows that keeping each other safe really is “in our hands.”

Residents can visit a testing centre or collect home-testing kits for asymptomatic tests, and several testing sites are available for tests for those with symptoms.

These can be found by visiting www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/covid-testing

A self-isolation support guide offers support for anyone who is required to self-isolate following a positive test.