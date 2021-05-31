Nantwich Triathlon Club launched after organisers secure funding

A new Nantwich Triathlon Club has been launched after organisers secured community funding from a developer.

The town is known for staging two triathlons every year, but has never had its own triathlon club until now.

Nantwich Triathlon Club received £750 from Redrow’s community fund, that has helped pay for formal accreditation of the club with the British Triathlon Federation (BTF).

It will also provide coaching for its founders and cover one year’s start-up costs.

Paul McIntyre, chairman at Nantwich Triathlon Club, was a triathlete for 10 years – racing in sprints to Ironman events.

He said: “BTF affiliation will allow us to run our club in the best way possible.

“And, having an official coaching qualification in the sport, will help us grow and make it easier to design activities in accordance with BTF guidelines and give people the confidence to join.”

The club already has 104 members in its Facebook Group and is open to anyone over 18.

Paul added: “Our aim is to help people to get the most from exercising outdoors, using a mix of swimming, cycling, running, circuit training and walking.

“It doesn’t matter if you do not consider yourself to be ‘any good’ at any of these sports and it’s not essential that you do all of them, we just want to help get people moving.”

Since launching, the club has started working with yoga and HIIT instructors to provide sessions to complement running and cycling and has been active throughout the various lockdowns.

“I’ve been running Joe Wicks-style circuits online from my garden as well as outdoor runs and rides,” added Paul.

“They’ve had 6-7 people per time attending depending on the Covid-19 guidelines in place at the time.

“We have one extra coach to share out the workload with me for the circuits, and a couple of people stepping up to lead rides.

“To tackle the swim element of a triathlon, we’ve started to swim in lakes which has been both exciting and exhilarating.”

“The club has collaborated with a Crewe charity called Community Cycle Recycle, who breathe new life into old bikes and sell them on to encourage people to become more mobile and healthier.

“We’re encouraging anyone new to cycling who may be in need of a bike to use the charity and join in on some socially distanced bike rides.”

Nantwich Triathlon Club also has an agreement with a growing list of local retailers for discounted sportswear and other goods and services for members.

To find out how you can join Nantwich Triathlon Club give Paul a call on 07786 393 317 or follow the Facebook group by searching Nantwich Triathlon Club or visit its website here.

For more information about Redrow’s new homes at Kingsbourne, see www.redrow.co.uk/kingsbourne<>