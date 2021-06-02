3 days ago
Volunteers are “incredible” say Cheshire East Council bosses

in Environment / Human Interest / News June 2, 2021
Nantwich 'buddies' - volunteers

Thousands of volunteers across Cheshire East have been hailed as heroes by council chiefs during “Volunteers’ Week”.

Volunteer groups like Nantwich Buddies (pictured) have played a key role in the pandemic response across the borough supporting more than 4,200 individuals.

They have provided help and support for those who need it most through initiatives like People Helping People scheme.

Through this scheme, vulnerable or shielding residents were able to receive essential medications and shopping, or emotional support.

At its peak, 2,000 volunteers were signed up to offer their support, with the scheme coordinators overwhelmed with the response from the community and volume of applicants.

The successful delivery of volunteer support across the borough is also driven by The Social Action Partnership.

They established 16 volunteer coordination points across Cheshire East during the pandemic.

The work of volunteers is being celebrated throughout Volunteer Week June 1-7 with volunteer stories, case studies, and social media activity.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of the environment and communities committee, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the gestures of goodwill and the strength of community spirit right across the borough, and this support continues to flourish.

“Volunteering isn’t something new – we know that volunteers were serving our society long before the pandemic hit, but this year community involvement has reached new levels, with commitment to helping others reaching an incredible scale.

“We have received many letters and emails of thanks for the support that our volunteers have provided, and the number of volunteers continuing to offer their assistance in the community is astounding. A huge thank you to each and every volunteer in Cheshire East.

“As we move towards brighter times, we expect the types of support required to change, as many of our vulnerable people will need ongoing support as they start to integrate back into society and lead their lives as they did before the pandemic.”

Click here to find out more about our People Helping People scheme, or to sign up to become a volunteer in this continuing scheme.

There are further opportunities to volunteer across different council services and local organisations, which can be found here.

Cheshire East volunteers in the community (1)

Cheshire East volunteers in the community

