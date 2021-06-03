Charity football match raises over £7,000 for cancer treatment charity

A charity football match at the Alexandra Stadium in Crewe has raised £7,177.50 for The Christie, writes Jonathan White.
The match was organised by Crewe Alexandra FC stadium announcer and lifelong fan Andrew Scoffin to raise vital funds for The Christie.
Andrew chose The Christie as he is currently fighting cancer for the second time in 11 years.
He was a patient at The Christie for several months in 2009/10 and has been a Christie patient again since last year.
Players paid to play on the hallowed turf with the teams split into ‘Red Alex Shirts past & present’ and ‘Alex Away Shirts past & present’, captained by Andrew Scoffin’s sons, Ashley and Warren respectively.
The game far exceeded the original target amount.
Andrew said: “Thanks go to Crewe Alexandra Football Club for their kind use of the pitch and the players and officials for making it such a great occasion and of course all those that made donations which included some very generous ones.
“Thank you also to The Christie fundraising team for their support and the presentation medal.”
A future fundraising event for The Christie is ‘Andy’s Army at The Alex’ at the Alexandra Stadium, Gresty Road, Crewe on Friday 10th September 2021 (7:30pm till late). The event will feature special guests NSS Band, and guest DJs. Tickets = £7.50pp.
Meanwhile, Calm 84 FC Crewe will play their first charity match against Heart Warriors FC this Saturday June 6.
The match is free entry, via a bucket collection, and takes place at Whitegate United FC’s ground on Cassia Lane, Whitegate, Northwich CW8 2BP, kick off 1pm.
Donations will go to Heart Warriors FC’s main charity partner who are Ronald McDonald House at Alder Hey Liverpool and since 1993 have provided home from home accommodation for the families of seriously ill children receiving care and treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.
Prior to the match Calm 84 FC Crewe Manager Mark Dunning and goalkeeper James Hiddleston will walk from Crewe to the fixture – 14 miles – to raise money for Ronald McDonald House at Alder Hey Liverpool.
Calm 84 FC Crewe raises awareness and funds for CALM, a leading a movement against suicide, as every week 125 people in the UK take their own lives and 75% of all UK suicides are male.
CALM provides a free, confidential helpline 0800 58 58 58, webchat 5pm-middnight, 365 days a year, staffed by trained professionals; bereavement support; a website: https://www.thecalmzone.net/ with inspiring content and campaigns tackling stereotypes of masculinity, suicide and mental health.
Mark Dunning, Manager of Calm 84 FC Crewe, said: “We are extremely excited for our local derby with Heart Warriors in what we hope can become a yearly tradition between the two teams.
“Get yourselves down and support both teams on the day.”
For further information relating to Calm 84 FC Crewe please visit their Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Calm84FCCrewe and website https://www.calm84.co.uk/
