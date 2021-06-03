14 hours ago
READER’S LETTER: Macmillan Cancer Support thanks volunteers

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion June 3, 2021
Macmillan Cancer Support - pic by Editor5807

Dear Editor,

It’s Volunteers Week between June 1st and 7th and Macmillan Cancer Support would like to say an enormous thank you to all our incredible volunteers across the North West.

There are 831, each of whom have given their time to help people with cancer live life as fully as they can.

All these people have been particularly amazing during the past year and Macmillan simply couldn’t do what we do for people affected by cancer without them and we’re incredibly grateful to them.

This is undoubtedly been a very challenging time for us all, but our volunteers remain a massively important part of Macmillan.

We would ask anyone wo would like to find out more about our volunteering opportunities to visit https://fal.cn/38rYJ

Talking about cancer can be tough and our cancer information and support specialists offer a listening ear.

If you would like to speak, the Macmillan Support Line is a free and confidential phone service for people living and affected by cancer.

Please call us on 0808 808 00 00 (7 days a week, 8am-8pm).

Yours faithfully,

Jane Mielniczek,
Volunteering Services Manager – North of England
Macmillan Cancer Support

