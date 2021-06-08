10 hours ago
New Leighton Hospital unit opens to boost patient experience

in Health / Human Interest / News June 8, 2021
New hospital unit opens to enhance patient experience

A new purpose-built unit at Leighton Hospital is helping improve patient experience and reduce hospital admissions.

The Surgical Ambulatory Care Unit (SACU) and Planned Intervention Unit (PIU), managed by Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, have been tailored to patients’ needs and avoid unnecessary admission to an inpatient bed.

This reduces pressures on surgical wards and the emergency department.

SACU is a same-day emergency assessment unit for surgical patients.

It aims to provide rapid assessment, diagnosis and treatment without admission to a hospital bed.

It features 12 recliner chairs, one treatment room and two assessment rooms..

Patients have a dedicated space to receive ongoing treatment from the team.

PIU provides a range of interventions, transfusion and treatments as part of a day service.

The Unit has capacity for 10 patients to attend at any one time and is open 8am to 6:30pm, Monday to Friday.

Helen Williamson, Surgical Matron, said: “It’s great to have a new facility for both SACU and PIU.

“We have already received positive feedback from patients about how comfortable, spacious and light the new area is, improving their experience of coming to the hospital.”

Oliver Bennett, Chief Operating Officer at Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The new facility is part of our ongoing commitment to provide our patients and staff with outstanding facilities for providing the best experience and care for patients.”

(Pic: Oliver Bennett (left), Chief Operation Officer of MCHFT, with staff from SACU and PIU, on their new unit)

