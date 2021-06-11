Nantwich RSPCA vets unable to save swan attacked by dogs

RSPCA vets in Nantwich were forced to put a mother swan to sleep after she suffered a horror attack by two dogs.

The swan, who was trying to defend her partner and five cygnets on a nest, was rushed to Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre on London Road.

The incident happened at Park Farm marina in Davenham, near Northwich, and a witness immediately reported to police and the RSPCA.

RSPCA Inspector Nadine Pengilly said two large dogs, possibly Newfoundlands, were seen to chase and attack the swan at around 5.30pm on Monday (June 7).

She went to rescue the injured swan who was bleeding from a deep and gaping wound in the side of her body and rushed her to the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre

But a vet decided her injuries were too severe and she had to be put to sleep to end her suffering.

Nadine said: “This terrible incident could have been avoided had the dog owner been responsible and kept their pets on a lead.

“We ask that dog owners be aware there may be wild animals present in the area when walking their dog and to keep their dog under control at all times.

“Sadly we are called to many cases when swans have been killed in dog attacks.”

Nadine is now appealing for anyone with information about who the dogs belonged to to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

Dog owners have a legal responsibility under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 to keep their dog under control in a public place.

For more information about responsible dog walking in the countryside, visit the RSPCA website:

https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/dogs/walking

Swans, their nests and their eggs are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.