Nantwich businesses urged to apply for post-lockdown Restart Grant

Businesses across Nantwich and Crewe hit badly by the Covid pandemic have just days left to apply for the government’s Restart Grant.

The deadline for applications is June 30, and businesses can apply via the Cheshire East Council website.

The Restart Grant scheme supports eligible non-essential retail businesses and hospitality, accommodation, leisure, personal care and gym businesses with one-off grants of up to £18,000 to help them reopen safely as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

So far, the council says it has paid out more than 2,000 Restart grants to businesses, totalling £16 million.

Cllr Nick Mannion, chair of Cheshire East Council’s economy and growth committee, said: “Most businesses are thankfully now able to welcome back their customers as we continue along the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

“But I encourage businesses to check if they are eligible and apply for grant funding via the council’s website as soon as possible, so that they can receive the full amount of support they are entitled to.

“The pandemic has had a huge impact on our local economy and many businesses are continuing to feel the effects.

“The Restart Grant scheme offers further support to them to help them reopen safely.

“There are now only a few weeks left before it closes to applications on 30 June 2021.”

The Restart Grant is a one-off grant for eligible rate-paying businesses and is being distributed in two strands.

Strand one supports rate-paying non-essential retail premises with one-off grants of up to £6,000.

The following thresholds apply for these businesses:

* Businesses occupying a property with a rateable value of exactly £15,000 or under on 1 April 2021 will receive a payment of £2,667

* Businesses occupying a property with a rateable value of more than £15,000 and less than £51,000 on 1 April 2021 will receive a payment of £4,000

* Businesses occupying a property with a rateable value of exactly £51,000 or more on 1 April 2021 will receive a payment of £6,000

Strand two of the Restart Grant supports rate-paying hospitality, accommodation, leisure, personal care and gym businesses with one-off grants of up to £18,000.

The following thresholds apply for these businesses:

* Businesses occupying a property with a rateable value of exactly £15,000 or under on 1 April 2021 will receive a payment of £8,000

* Businesses occupying a property with a rateable value of more than £15,000 and less than £51,000 on 1 April 2021 will receive a payment of £12,000

* Businesses occupying a property with a rateable value of exactly £51,000 or more on 1 April 2021 will receive a payment of £18,000

To apply, and for details of the full eligibility criteria, visit the council’s website at Coronavirus (Covid-19) help for Business Rates customers (cheshireeast.gov.uk)