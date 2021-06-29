21 hours ago
Cheshire victims service commended for work during pandemic

John Dwyer visits Cheshire CARES victims service

A support service for crime victims during the Coronavirus pandemic has been commended by Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer.

Cheshire CARES (Cope and Recovery Enhanced Service) is the county’s victims support service which offers support to all victims of crime in Cheshire.

It is funded by the PCC.

The service was forced to adapt its model in March 2020 so it could offer increasing numbers of victims support via telephone or online.

It received almost 66,000 referrals between April 2020 and March 2021, with 23,000 victims accepting extended support offered by Cheshire CARES.

This included more than 3,600 victims of serious crimes such as domestic abuse, sexual assault or hate crime.

PCC John Dwyer said: “Cheshire CARES was the first in-house victims’ support service in UK policing which I established in 2015 during my first term as PCC.

“It’s fantastic to see it continues to do a tremendous job of ensuring victims of crime are able to recover from their ordeal and get back to their normal lives.

“Being a victim of crime can have a significant and long-lasting impact on health and wellbeing and the feelings of safety.

“Cheshire CARES work closely with victims to ensure they don’t have to cope alone and that victims are offered support from relevant agencies.

“I have been very impressed with how CARES has adapted its services to respond to the pandemic and I would like to thank them for continuing to provide an excellent service at a time of crisis.”

Victim care officers from Cheshire CARES support each victim of crime through a detailed needs assessment and recovery plan, calling on specialist services when required.

Almost 60% of victims supported by Cheshire CARES over the last year said their wellbeing has improved as a result of the help they were offered.

If you are a victim of crime in Cheshire who requires support, find out more about how to get in touch with Cheshire CARES

