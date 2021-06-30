2 hours ago
Full steam ahead as Crewe Brass welcomes new director

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews June 30, 2021
Adam Shilton - Crewe Brass - new Associate Musical Director (2) (1)

Crewe Brass has welcomed new Associate Musical Director Adam Shilton to the group.

Adam has been brought in to assist the Bands Musical Director, Matt Pithers.

Adam is no stranger to Crewe Brass or Brass Bands in the area and comes from a musical family.

His father, Larry, was a drummer playing for groups, bands and shows in the area.

Adam became a percussionist and started playing at the Lions Youth Band and then joined Normid 2000, from there to Roberts’ Bakery and then to Fodens.

He had a career in the British Army, in The Cheshire Regiment before their amalgamation into the now Mercian Regiment.

After leaving the Army, Adam’s love of music came to the fore again.

He started to compose for Brass and Concert Bands. His work was premièred at the “The Eve of the Great War” concert at Crewe Lyceum Theatre.

His music has taken him to a new career in education where he works in Sandbach School. He also conducts Crewe Concert Band.

He said: “Coming back to Crewe Brass is like coming home and being welcomed with open arms.

“The band started my Brass band contesting journey as they nurtured my ability and development as a youngster and, after so many years, performances and collaborations with top Brass bands I feel that the time is right to return the favour to Crewe Brass.

“The band has always been and is still very close to heart and it is a pleasure to once again make music with them.

“In addition, working alongside Matt will allow us to combine our musical experiences making a formidable team.

“Our vision is to help develop and drive Crewe Brass forward not just in musicality, but also in enjoyment and in further collaboration with the local community.

“Crewe Brass are a truly great group of people and musicians to be associated with. Exciting prospects ahead.”

Musical Director, Matt Pithers, added: “Adam brings a wealth of musical experience to Crewe Brass.

“His experience in the military and schools aligns closely with my ethos and the band’s.

“I am looking forward to working closely with him in order to bring real development across the organisation.”

When Covid regulations are lifted at the end of July, the band will move into its new home at Crewe Heritage Centre, on Vernon Way.

To keep up to date follow Crewe Brass on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/crewebrass or the website www.crewebrass.com

