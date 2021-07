The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are holding a floating market on the towpath of the Shropshire Union Canal Embankment, Nantwich, Cheshire East CW5 8LB on the 10th and 11th of July 2021. There will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showing amazing talent and a range of fantastic unique items available for you to buy. See our website for more details https://www.rcta.org.uk