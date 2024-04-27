Town councillors vote to pay £7,000 for arts fest consultant

Nantwich Town councillors have narrowly voted to pay £7,000 towards a consultant to get a proposed Youth Arts Festival off the ground.

The festival idea was proposed by councillors Geoff Smith and John Priest in March.

They hope it will help fill the gap left by the popular “Schools Fest” (pictured) which used to take place in the town pre-Covid.

They are bidding for £7,000 towards paying a consultant to take the lead on organising the first event.

But some town councillors voiced concerns over the funding, saying it lacked a proper plan and that there were many volunteers in the town who could help organise it.

Cllr Caroline Kirkham said: “I have concerns about this. I can’t see any project plan or costing proposals behind this at the moment.

“It needs a bit more work before we can commit to that sort of funding – what is the feasibility of this project?

“We have great festivals in the town which are run by volunteers, have we had feedback from them? I think there needs to be a better project plan before agreeing to £7k spend.”

Cllr Priest replied: “We are looking for someone who can provide that structure and framework, to pull together all the various strands.”

Cllr Anna Burton told Cllrs Smith and Priest: “A lot of the town events are built on volunteers and are community-led.

“There are lot of skilled people in the town who could give advice. You should have faith in yourselves rather than having to pay for someone from outside.

“I have concerns about the town council spending on something we don’t even know if it’s even viable.

“The idea is good, but seeking money for a consultant does not seem to be the right way.”

Cllr Smith replied: “I would not be able to commit then time to it, I just don’t have the capacity to do this, I am not a specialist in organising events.”

Town councillors voted five in favour of the motion to fund a consultant and four voted against.