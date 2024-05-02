Leighton Hospital “Frailty Unit” marks one-year milestone

Leighton Hospital’s Frail Elderly Assessment Unit (FEAU) has celebrated its first year since opening, marking a significant milestone for the teams involved.

The unit opened in April 2023 and is focussed on preventing hospital admission by supporting local communities’ most vulnerable patients to get better.

It aims to provide early access to rapid investigations and treatment so they can be discharged and continue their care in the most appropriate place.

The unit has successfully discharged 1,289 patients over the past 12 months.

This has saved the organisation around 6,445 bed days and ensured patients are cared for in the local community with health and care professionals around them to support them.

Sophie Cagna, FEAU Manager, said: “I am very proud of the incredible achievements we’ve seen in our unit’s first year.

“Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to provide swift and comprehensive care to some of our community’s most vulnerable patients.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality care and ensuring our patients can thrive in their local community with the support they need.”