Seahorse swimming star Ethan completes fundraising challenge

A Nantwich member of the Seahorse Swimming Club for people with disabilities has completed a fundraising challenge- despite disruption caused by Covid.

Ethan Carroll, 18, was encouraged at the start of 2020 to take on a challenge of swimming 20 lengths of the pool on 20 occasions at the Lifestyle Centre in Crewe.

The challenge was part of Wrenbury Wingate Centre’s 2020 fundraising appeal.

Unfortunately, Ethan was forced to put his swim on hold when ‘lockdown’ was introduced in March 2020 due to Covid 19.

Despite this set-back, he continued his challenge when Seahorse was allowed back in the pool in October 2020 after a six-month layoff.

However a further lockdown in November forced another pause to Ethan’s swim.

This second lockdown continued until early in December before Ethan got swimming again.

As the virus once again took hold, Ethan found himself out of action after the third lockdown was announced in late December.

Not one for giving up, he resumed his challenge in mid-April 2021 – over 12 months since the first of his 20 lengths swim.

And Ethan was able to finally complete the challenge in June.

“Ethan has persevered with his challenge and was determined to see it through,” said Seahorse secretary Gareth Roberts.

“Despite having to ‘stop-start’ due to the three lockdowns. Up to now he has raised over £100 for the Wingate Centre.”