1 day ago
Leighton Hospital unveils £663 million redevelopment plans
2 days ago
Plans for parking charges in ‘free’ towns scrapped by Cheshire East
2 days ago
Willaston councillor lodges police complaint over hate crime incident
3 days ago
Beam Heath Trust “claims day” to take place on September 29
4 days ago
BMX bike fans reunite in South Cheshire for annual social ride
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Comedian Rich Hall to perform at Crewe Lyceum

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews September 23, 2021
Rich Hall by Roddy Hand - crewe lyceum

Rich Hall’s comedy-music locomotive rolls into Crewe Lyceum on September 25 amid rescheduled tour dates.

Hall’s “Hoedown Deluxe” blends his keen acerbic stand-up combined with spit and sawdust alt-country lyricism.

Since the show’s original inception in 2013, fans keep returning as it goes where other comedians wouldn’t dare.

Tickets for Hall’s Hoedown Deluxe are on sale now from www.offthekerb.com

Hall’s acclaimed BBC4 documentaries (most recently Rich Hall’s Red Menace) and his Radio 4 series Election Breakdown have established a whole new legion of followers.

He’s also a stalwart of QI and Have I Got News For You.

But seeing the Hoedown is a whole different experience.

For tickets visit www.crewelyceum.co.uk

(Pic by Roddy Hand)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings