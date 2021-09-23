Comedian Rich Hall to perform at Crewe Lyceum

Rich Hall’s comedy-music locomotive rolls into Crewe Lyceum on September 25 amid rescheduled tour dates.

Hall’s “Hoedown Deluxe” blends his keen acerbic stand-up combined with spit and sawdust alt-country lyricism.

Since the show’s original inception in 2013, fans keep returning as it goes where other comedians wouldn’t dare.

Hall’s acclaimed BBC4 documentaries (most recently Rich Hall’s Red Menace) and his Radio 4 series Election Breakdown have established a whole new legion of followers.

He’s also a stalwart of QI and Have I Got News For You.

But seeing the Hoedown is a whole different experience.

