Nantwich Town release Jamie Lawrie after passing 100 appearances

Nantwich Town have released James Lawrie with immediate effect, the club has announced.
Midfielder Lawrie (pictured) recently passed 100 appearances for The Dabbers in their FA Cup loss to Banbury.
He scored his 16th goal for the club in same game.
His departure comes just a day after the Dabbers secured a valuable 1-0 away win at Grantham Town.
A club spokesman said of Lawrie: “We would like to thank James for his hard work and dedication over the last few seasons and it goes without saying but we wish him all the best with his career.”
Prince Haywood and Ibrahima Sy, on his last appearance for Nantwich before returning to Stoke City, dominated the middle of the park for the Dabbers last night.
It was Heath who helped set up the winner for Dan Cockerline’s first goal for the club.
He robbed a defender of the ball and charged towards goal. His shot was not held by Pollard and Cockerline was there to prod home.
It was a vital win to move Nantwich in right direction, achieved in terrible wet and windy conditions.
The three points helped put a stop to a bad run and set up a big home game against South Shields this Saturday (October 2).
