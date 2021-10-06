Ghost-hunter Yvette Fielding launches debut story book in Nantwich

Yvette Fielding has launched her debut ghost story book at a sold-out event at Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, writes Jonathan White.

She was interviewed by author Katherine Woodfine about her new book “The House in the Woods”, which is the first of a new series for readers aged 11 years and over.

Fielding also read a spookily scary passage from her book to 40 people present at the event.

There was also an opportunity for attendees to ask questions about her career.

Fielding was the youngest ever Blue Peter presenter at age 18, and she went on to host and produce Ghosthunting With… and Most Haunted to become television’s ‘first lady’ of the paranormal.

Budding reporters and Year 11 pupils Harriett and Jessie, from St Thomas More Catholic School in Crewe, interviewed Fielding before the event for the first issue of their school’s new magazine.

Fielding said: “In this book I have drawn upon some of my own experiences when dealing with the paranormal.

“I kept remembering what it was like when I ventured into my first ever haunted house.

“It was Michelham Priory in East Sussex.

“I’ll never forget the fear, terror and utter adrenalin-fuelled excitement.

“I spent the night shaking, and doing a lot of screaming, but once it was all over and dawn arrived I just couldn’t wait to do it all over again.

“I had been bitten by the ghost-hunter bug.”

Denise Lawson, of Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “It was great to have another sell out author event.

“A huge thank you to Andersen Press who facilitated the event and Yvette for launching her book with us.

“Once again thank you to our local community who supported the event and those from afar.

“People travelled from as far afield as Lancaster and Suffolk.

“We look forward to hosting Yvette again for the launch of her second book of the trilogy.”

For further information on Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge on High Street, contact 01270 611665, email: [email protected] or visit website: https://www.nantwichbookshop.co.uk/

(Images by Jonathan White)