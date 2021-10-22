Nantwich Town Council in market for new Town Crier

If you’ve got the voice to carry off the role of Nantwich’s next Town Crier, then why not give them a shout?

Nantwich Town Council has launched its search for a new Town Crier, as more events are opening back up.

Since medieval times in England, Town Criers were the most important way of spreading news.

Royal proclamations, local bylaws, market days, and holidays were all pronounced by a bellman or town crier.

Today the role is a ceremonial function and Nantwich’s new one will be opening major events, introducing dignitaries, and generally lending an element of pageantry to special occasions.

There are more than 200 Town Criers across Britain.

Nantwich is seeking a vibrant character to fulfil the role within our town, someone who will be an integral part of the community and an important ambassador for the town.

Applications are available from the town council offices at Civic Hall on Market Street, or give them a shout online at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk

(Image – David Hinde, winner of 2015 town crier competition held in Nantwich)