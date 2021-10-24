1 hour ago
READER’S LETTER: Concern over Cheshire East “UK100 Network” motion

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion October 24, 2021
UK100 - chief executive appointed

Dear Editor,

At the recent Cheshire East Council meeting (20/10/21), Cllr Quentin Abel presented a notice of motion asking that the Council pledge to join the UK100 Network.

No one can deny Cllr Abel’s commitment or sincerity in bringing this motion to Council and I applaud and support his ambition for a carbon neutral borough.

Unfortunately, following the debate I felt unable to support him.

I am concerned that an investment of £40k will be needed to create an assessment plan, note this is not an action plan.

Then further investment will be needed for an additional full-time officer to facilitate liaison between business, Council, and voluntary networks, when so many of our front -line services need urgent investment.

Again, this is facilitation not action.

Since we are already committed to carbon neutrality by 2025, have a costed and funded Environmental Strategy 2020-24, and have a green hydrogen fuel project well under way, I believe we should focus our time and skills on delivering these aspirations.

We have the talent and imagination within our Council to be innovative in our approach to the climate emergency and we have the skills and connections to work strategically with partners.

Let’s crack on.

For information, voting outcome; 40 FOR, 10 AGAINST, 19 ABSTENTIONS.

Cllr Mrs Elizabeth Wardlaw,
Odd Rode Ward
Cheshire East Council

