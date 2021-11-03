3 hours ago
Take That Experience heads to Crewe Lyceum Theatre

November 3, 2021
Take That Experience at lyceum

Relight your fire with the Take That Experience at the Crewe Lyceum Theatre this November, writes Courtney Davies.

The UK’s number 1 tribute to Take That are performing at the Lyceum Theatre on November 24 as part of their ‘Greatest Hits Tour’.

As Take That celebrate 30 years together as one of the UK’s number one boy bands, the Take That Experience will be performing some of the band’s 12 number one singles from over the years.

These include Pray, Patience and Relight my Fire.

Gary, Howard, Mark, Jason and Robbie will be taking the stage with songs from the 90s right up until the present.

After being together for over a decade, Nigel Martin Smith, Take That’s original manager, named the Take That Experience “the closest thing to Take That”.

Fans will notice the similarity between the vocals and their replica costumes and dance routines too.

And after eight years on the road together, those who have seen the group perform live described the performance as “A show you will never forget!”

Robbie Williams pursued a solo career outside of Take That in 1995, and the show will also feature a solo set from him.

Robbie will perform favourites such as Angels, Candy, Rock DJ and Let me Entertain You.

The Stage called the gig “an experience you won’t want to end”.

The Take That Experience will be at the Crewe Lyceum Theatre on the 24th November at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available here from crewelyceum.co.uk

