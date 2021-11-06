3 hours ago
Family tribute to 23-year-old killed in Crewe fail to stop collision

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News November 6, 2021
Joshua spender - tribute

The family of a 23-year-old man who died in a collision in Crewe have paid tribute to him.

Joshua Spender, from Crewe, was the pedestrian hit by a white van. The driver failed to stop at the scene.

The incident occurred on Macon Way, Crewe at around 5.30pm last night (November 5).

Former Cheshire College student Joshua died a short time later at hospital.

His family are being supported by specialist officers at Cheshire Police.

In a tribute to him, his family said: “He had lived in Crewe with his loving family all of his life and was a devoted son, grandson, brother and friend to many.

“Joshua worked as a Trainee Accountant and attended Dane Bank college, prior to this he worked at Leighton Hospital for four years.

Joshua tribute

Joshua

“Joshua loved going to watch Crewe Alex with his dad, enjoyed reading books and travelling.

“He was so loved and no words can describe how much he will truly be missed by all his family and friends, having been so suddenly taken from us.

“He was considerate, caring and had a good sense of humour.

“We, as a family, are devastated that we have lost Joshua in such tragic circumstances.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Joshua was crossing a pedestrian crossing outside McDonalds in Macon Way when the driver of the white van crashed into him.

The van failed to stop at the scene and would have significant front end damage.

Anyone who has seen a white van with front end damage, or has been asked to fix a van with this damage should contact police.

Anyone with information should contact police via the website quoting IML 1125388.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

