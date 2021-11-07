Nantwich rider Grace Wallace wins at Harrogate event

Nantwich rider Grace Wallace has won Dodson & Horrell National Amateur Second Rounds at Harrogate Riding Centre.

Wallace competed in the 1.10m track, and three combinations completed the 10-fence course clear in the first round.

She had her foot firmly on the gas to take first place crossing the finishing line in 38.63 seconds with Eau Claire V, a 12-year-old bay mare owned by Victoria Wallace.

Just behind them was Eleanor Mercer and Watsisname.

The victory means Wallace will go forward to the Dodson & Horrell National Amateur Championships at Aintree Equestrian Centre in Liverpool between November 9-14.

The Harrogate event saw competitors in three other classes, at 85cm, 95cm, and 1.05m.

Rebecca Hill from Stockton-on-Tees, Cleveland took the win in 85cm class aboard the 16 year-old bay gelding Portmore Stroller.

Durham’s Lindsey Craggs scooped first place with her own 16 year-old bay mare Lydia Van Opstee in the 95cm class.

Clare Birtwistle from Harrogate, claimed top honours in the 1.05m class on her own 14 year-old bay gelding Art Candy.