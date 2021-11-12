New Christmas bin collection dates released by Cheshire East

Cheshire East Council has announced its 2021 Christmas bin collection schedule.

Ansa – Cheshire East Council’s wholly-owned environmental services company – will be placing information stickers on black bins of households whose normal collections fall on bank holidays.

Stickers will advise residents of changes to their collection schedule over Christmas and New Year.

There will be no garden waste collections from Wednesday 22 December to Monday 3 January 2022.

Collections will resume as normal on Tuesday 4 January.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council environment and communities committee, said: “This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for our colleagues doing such outstanding work collecting our borough’s waste and recycling.

“We have faced the challenge of working in Covid times with impacts such as a higher than usual rate of employee sickness and our workforce having to self-isolate.

“There has also been a shortage of HGV drivers and an increase in the amount of waste being produced with more people working at home.

“All these factors combined have hit the industry hard and we are extremely grateful for the patience that residents have shown during the disruption.

“As in previous years, we have started to issue our Christmas collection stickers. We would like to remind residents that collection days and changes to these dates can be found online.

“Please check these new bin collection arrangements to see if collections are due to fall on the bank holidays over the festive period.

“It’s also important to note that it will take a few weeks to sticker bins and that not all households will be affected.

“Some collections will be brought forward, and others pushed back, depending on your normal bin collection day.

“If space in your garden bin is limited, please put your food waste into your black bin as a temporary measure.

“I would like to express my thanks to residents who have carried on recycling and also offer my thanks to our hard-working crews during these difficult times.”

The changes will only affect households that have their household waste or recycling collections on a Monday or a Tuesday.

* The last day of garden waste collections before Christmas will be on Tuesday 21 December. Collections will resume on Tuesday 4 January, 2022.

* There will be no recycling or black bin collections on Monday 27 December (Christmas Bank Holiday), Tuesday 28 December (Boxing Day Bank Holiday) or Monday 3 January, 2022 (New Year’s Day Bank Holiday)

* If your black bin was due for collection on Monday 27 December, it will now be collected on Thursday 23 December

* If your silver bin was due for collection on Monday 27 December, it will now be collected on Wednesday 22 December

* If your black bin was due for collection on Tuesday 28 December, it will now be collected on Wednesday 29 December

* If your silver bin was due for collection on Tuesday 28 December, it will now be collected on Friday 24 December

* If your black bin was due for collection on Monday 3 January, it will now be collected on Friday 31 December

* If your silver bin was due for collection on Monday 3 January, it will now be collected on Thursday 30 December.

Ensure your bin is out for 6.30am on all collection days.

Local household waste and recycling centres will continue to stay open (except for Christmas Day) to accept garden waste and any excess household waste.

More information on Christmas and New Year bin collections can be found on the waste and recycling pages of the Cheshire East Council website www.cheshireeast.gov/recycling

You can also follow @CheshireEast on Twitter and download the council’s Waste Watchers app from the Google Play and Apple Stores.