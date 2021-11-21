Top club Betley were held by bottom club Raven Salvador in the Crewe Regional League Premier Division.
The game finished 2-2, with the visitors racing into a surprise 0-2 lead at half-time with goals from Josh Wynne and Robsan Osman.
Betley fought back to draw with goals from Gareth Ratcliffe and Danny Lavalette.
Betley Secretary Andy Slaney acknowledged that Raven Salvador deserved a draw, for what he described as “a battling performance”.
The most eventful game of the day was at Wheelock, where home side Cheshire Cheese led The Lions on four occasions, only to eventually lose 4-6.
It was the second time in two weeks that The Lions had come from behind to win 4-6, and again the winning goals came late in the game.
Scorers for the home side were Aaron Davies (2) and Charlie Maines (2).
For The Lions, Lewis Clark scored twice, with further goals coming from Danny May, Jordan Amson, Shannon Sinnott and 49-year-old defender Nick Butterworth.
Talbot beat Willaston White Star 3-2 thanks to goals from Liam Whittaker (2) and Ryan Moss.
Dan Lomas and Azharul Haque netted for Willaston.
The lack of a referee meant that the NHB v Broadhurst FC game was postponed.
There were two games in Division One.
Sandbach Town are having a very solid season, but they were only level at 1-1 at half time in the game against White Horse.
However, things changed in the second half, and a late burst of goals gave them a 1-7 victory.
George Botham scored for White Horse, with Lewis Barker scoring a hat-trick for Sandbach Town Henry Baker scored twice, with Alex Fitton and Lewis Renshaw completing the tally.
The result puts Sandbach in joint top spot, although they have played a game more than Audlem.
Leighton FC had a comfortable 0-5 win against JS Bailey, their goalscorers being Nathan Schofield (2), Dewi Lewis (Pen.), Josh Clark and Greg Gill.
All four games in the quarter-final of the Crewe FA Sunday Vase were completed.
Division One leaders Audlem hosted Cooper Buckley, who were not allowed to play any of their new signings due to the competition rules.
Against the run of play, Audlem took an early lead through Nick Gregory.
But goals from Callum Hood, Ashley Edwards and Matt King gave the visitors a 2-3 win.
The second Audlem goal was an own goal.
C & N Utd. entertained non-Regional League opposition in Vale Hoppers from Congleton, who were too strong for the Wistaston team and won 2-5.
Tom Lloyd and Kyle Mahoney scored for C & N Utd.
Ruskin Park went down 2-3 to Princes Feathers Billy Joe Rogerson and Maxi Lewis netted for the home side, with Lewis Larkin, Kevin Douglas and an own goal scoring for the visitors.
Winsford Over 3 beat Nantwich Pirates 5-1.
