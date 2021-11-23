Woman arrested after “altercation” outside Nantwich pub

Police who were called to a fight outside a pub in Nantwich, arrested one woman.

The incident happened by the side of the busy A534 near the Peacock pub on Crewe Road, Willaston.

Police and paramedics attended the seen. They described it as an “altercation between a man and a woman”.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.29pm on Monday 22 November officers were called to reports of an incident outside the Peacock Pub on Crewe Road, Nantwich.

“Police and paramedics attended the scene and found there had been an altercation between a man and a woman.

“The woman was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

“A 23-year-old woman was arrested at the scene for offences in Staffordshire – she has since been passed to Staffordshire Police.”