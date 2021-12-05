9 hours ago
Nantwich Town beaten 1-0 away at fellow strugglers Hyde

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport December 5, 2021
Nantwich Town away at Hyde UnitedNantwich Town away at Hyde UnitedNantwich Town away at Hyde United

Hyde United secured a crucial victory over Nantwich Town with a 1-0 win at Ewen Fields, writes Liam Price.

The Dabbers had more of the opportunities in the first half, David Webb having a header tipped over by Joe Green just two minutes in.

A Sean Cooke shot span off a Hyde leg for a corner, from which Dan Cockerline headed wide.

James Jones then did exactly the same for Hyde, heading over in a similar fashion, also from a corner.

Joe Mwasile used his pace to evade a couple of challenges, he had the option of shooting but instead passed to Cooke who saw his effort shovelled away unconventionally by Green.

A Caspar Hughes pullback from another corner was pinged in with too much pace to Joel Stair, who couldn’t control his effort that flew over.

Jamie Morgan then saw a low cross nearly put into his own net but it just went behind for a corner with Cockerline looking to pounce.

Stair had an effort from a corner that just floated past the back post, with Jonah Mitchell providing the only test of the Dabbers keeper Andy Wycherley with a low effort just before the break.

In the second half, sub Joe Malkin headed wide from a Cooke free kick, and Nantwich would come to rue all these missed chances.

A heavy touch from Prince Haywood saw a corner given away cheaply, and Hyde pounced, Bradley Roscoe flicking a header into the far corner for 1-0.

Nantwich tried to respond, but nearly conceded again as Fogerty tried a shot that deflected and went just past the post and the despairing dive of Wycherley.

Fogerty had another opportunity to kill the game, this time from Wycherley misjudging a ball over the top, heading it up rather than away, and seeing the ball drop over his bar rather than under it as Fogerty just got the clever lob wrong.

A low Connor Heath cross shot was instinctively flicked towards goal by Malkin, unfortunately it went straight at Green, one of those that if it went anywhere else would have been an equaliser.

Late on, Morgan, Malkin and Cooke all came close but two quick fire saves from Green and a fantastic block saw it go begging again.

The impressive Heath had a long range attempt pushed wide by Green that looked goalbound, and that meant Hyde took the three points.

They lifted themselves out of the relegation zone and Nantwich have now slipped to second from bottom with just 19 points from 19 games.

(Image courtesy of Nantwich Town FC)

