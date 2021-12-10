Charity collection for Nantwich Town legend Pat Smith

Staff at Ebenezer’s Nantwich have collected £229 for Diabetes UK in memory of James ‘Pat’ Smith.

Pat, who died earlier this year, was a true Dabber legend, a former Nantwich postman and chairman of Crewe and South Cheshire Voluntary Group of Diabetes UK.

He was an integral part of Nantwich Town FC where he was a regular face home and away and worked as a steward.

And he was a long-standing member of the Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association, as well as a regular visitor to Ebenezer’s Craft Beer & Gin in Nantwich.

Following Pat’s death the Nantwich Town FC players wore a black armband as a mark of respect during their next match, which was an Emirates FA Cup tie.

Pat’s ashes were spread in the centre circle of the pitch at Nantwich Town FC on Wednesday December 1.

A representative from Ebenezer’s Craft Beer & Gin, Nantwich, said: “Pat was a gentleman, a proud Dabber and steward for Nantwich Town FC.

“He never missed a game, home or away. He was happiest having a good conversation, sharing his stories over a ‘wee dram’.

“Never without a smile and a little bag of dog treats for the other regulars.

“We feel we can speak for everyone here when we say how missed Pat will be.”