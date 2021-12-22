Wybunbury Delves celebrates Ofsted “Good” ranking in latest report

Staff and pupils at Wybunbury Delves CE Primary School are celebrating after the latest Ofsted report found it to be a “Good” school.

Ofsted inspectors said they found a “close-knit school community” where pupils “thrive” due to the care, support and the strong bonds between school and home.

The report stated: “This is a happy school that lies at the heart of the local community.

“Leaders are ambitious and have high expectations for every pupil.

“Staff encourage pupils to do their best each day. Pupils work hard and behave well.

“Leaders, including governors, have created a close-knit school community that supports pupils’ learning and development extremely well.

“The school’s broad curriculum provides pupils with a deep understanding of issues such as equality and the importance of British values. Pupils thrive due to the care and support that staff provide each day.”

Inspectors also praised staff at the school who responded to the Ofsted survey and said they were proud to work at Wybunbury Delves.

“They all strongly agreed that the school is well led and managed,” the report added.

“There is a strong bond between parents and carers, and staff at this school.

“Parents are highly supportive of school leaders and the adults who teach their children.

“Written responses on Parent View were extremely complimentary about the school’s leadership and the quality of pastoral support that staff provide for pupils.

“Many made specific reference to the actions that staff took to promote learning during the periods when the school was closed to most pupils.”

Headteacher Kathryn Chesters said she was proud to be the headteacher of a “wonderful school with fantastic children, families and staff”.

She added: “I am delighted that Ofsted recognises the hard work and dedication of our staff and our ambitious expectations that ensures every child in our school thrives.

“Our school is very much a family with our values the heart of all we do; our children are happy, settled and learn with enthusiasm.”

The full report can be found on Wybunbury Delves CE Primary and Ofsted’s websites.

Wybunbury Delves has a pre-school on site with large grounds, school facilities and a dedicated room and garden in the Early Years Area of school.

Children can join the Preschool from the term before they turn 3; funded places and fee-paid places are available.

To find out more call 01270 841302 and visit www.wybunburydelves.co.uk