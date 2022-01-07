“Real Forrest Gump” ultrarunner heads for Nantwich to launch new book

An Ultrarunner known as the “Real Forrest Gump” is heading to Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge as guest of its first author event of 2022, writes Jonathan White.

Rob Pope from Liverpool will be in town to promote his new book about his 15,600-mile run across the USA.

‘Becoming Forrest’ is the incredible story of the 43-year-old who left his job as a veterinarian in pursuit of a dream – to become the first person to complete the epic run undertaken by one of Hollywood’s most beloved characters, Forrest Gump.

After his mum urged him to “do one thing in your life that makes a difference”, he flew to Alabama, put on his running shoes, and sped off into the wilderness.

Over a gruelling 18 months, braving injuries, blizzards, forest fires and deadly wildlife, he crossed the United States five times – the distance from the North to the South Pole and a third of the way back.

Kathryn Rush, from Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “We are delighted to kick start our events calendar for 2022 with an evening with Rob.

“It promises to be a wonderful evening for all, whether a runner, a fan of travel and learning about new destinations in the USA or just looking for a great evening’s entertainment.”

The event takes place on Monday January 24 inside Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge with doors opening at 6.30pm for a 7.15-7.30pm start.

Ticket price = £20, which includes a signed copy of Rob’s book and snacks.

For further information relating to Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, visit them at 46 High Street in Nantwich, or contact via phone: 01270 611665, email: [email protected], visit https://www.nantwichbookshop.co.uk/ or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NantwichBookshop

Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge opening times: Monday to Saturday (9am to 4:30pm, last food orders at 4pm), Sunday (10am to 4pm, last food orders 3:30pm).