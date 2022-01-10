CEC launches new project funds in Cheshire East Crowd scheme

Community-led projects in Crewe and Nantwich could cash in on new funding under a Cheshire East Council digital crowd-funding initiative.

The Cheshire East Crowd aims to encourage, support and create projects that will make a difference in the borough.

Cheshire East Crowd gives residents with an idea to improve their community a chance to gain funding via Spacehive crowd-funding platform.

CEC has allocated £100,000 to the programme, with up to £10,000 available per idea to boost projects towards their funding target.

The previous round saw more than £30,000 pledged to 11 community-led ideas, including a community sensory projector in Crewe and the restoration of the footpath along part of the Trent and Mersey canal bank at Wheelock Wharf.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of the environment and communities committee at Cheshire East Council, said: “We’re excited to launch this second Cheshire East Crowd funding round with Spacehive and I can’t wait to see the range of ideas that our residents and communities put forward.

“Local people are best placed to understand the challenges and opportunities in their local area and this initiative puts them and their ideas in the driving seat.

“I’m also calling on companies and organisations that care about Cheshire East to join us in offering support to project ideas, whether funding or in-kind, so we can turbocharge the success of locally-led campaigns.

“The more people that get involved in Cheshire East Crowd more inspiring local places we can create together.”

Companies, foundations and public bodies interested in supporting projects should contact [email protected]

The deadline to put forward ideas is Wednesday March 23.

Cheshire East and Spacehive will hold a virtual workshop to discuss your project ideas on Thursday February 3 at 12pm.

You can register to join at this link https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvf-msrDopGdbked06ldQRwFwzf_v_jWMI