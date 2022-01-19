Crewe & Nantwich RUFC Academy narrowly beaten in Cheshire Cup

Crewe & Nantwich Senior Academy were knocked out of the Cheshire Cup after a narrow 10-13 defeat by Caldy, writes Pete Evans.

A large crowd enjoyed a fantastic game of rugby between two well matched sides, with the result in the balance until the last play of the game.

From the start, Caldy played through well drilled forwards and forced Crewe to commit to an arm wrestle at the breakdown.

After an opening 20 minutes that saw Caldy sneaking possession and territory battle, their perseverance and commitment paid off as they took the lead through a converted try.

Caldy knew they were in a well-matched battle though, and with emotions running high a “conversation” between the teams saw the referee reach for his yellow card, Caldy down to 14 for 10 minutes.

With the first half clock winding down, Crewe worked the ball through their backs to mount a sustained attack on the Caldy line.

However, solid defence from Caldy meant that at half time the visitors lead by 7.

With the pitch drying and the sun out, the second half saw a more territory based game as the ball went high in the air to challenge the backs on both sides.

Crewe started to pressure Caldy as the ball went through the hands to the hosts’ fast paced centres and wings.

A great move down the left saw Bob Clewes sent through on the wing to score a great team try, with Logan converting to make it 7-7.

Caldy kicked a penalty to regain the lead by three.

Again the bounce of the ball did not favour Crewe in some strong attacks, and they were then six points down as another penalty was kicked by Caldy.

With the clock running down, Crewe committed to securing a win and drove hard at the Caldy defence.

With the visitors on the back foot a penalty was just deserves for their efforts, Logan kicked over to make it 10-13.

In the last 10 minutes, Crewe ran hard at Caldy, playing the ball through hand in a display of determination.

But it was not to be Crewe’s day and Caldy held on for the win.

The Senior Academy returns to action this weekend (January 23) against Eccles at home 2pm.

(Image courtesy of Dan Lynch)