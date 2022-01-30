Talbot thump Faddiley 6-0 in Crewe Regional Sunday league

Talbot beat Faddiley 6-0 in today’s round of Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division fixtures.
Liam Whittaker netted five times, and Scott Rankin also on target for Talbot.
League leaders The Lions travelled to Winsford to take on George & Dragon, who had won all five of their League games, and it was the visitors who took the lead and led at half time with a goal from Mike Blundell.
It took a while for the home side to get on top but they eventually did and won 4-1 with three goals from Joe Duckworth and one from Perry Bircumshaw.
Betley moved to within one point of The Lions with a game in hand after a 4-1 win at Raven Salvador, after leading 2-1 at half time.
Jason Nolan scored for the home side, and the Betley goals came from Keiron Duckers (2), Chris Towers and Joe Wood.
NHB won 3 -0 at Wheelock against Cheshire Cheese, with their goals coming from Peter Aidley, Lewis Clark and Alex Ball.
In Division One, league leaders Audlem remain undefeated but could only draw 1-1 against bottom club JS Bailey.
Audlem led 0-1 at half time thanks to a Paul Bowker goal.
But a spirited revival by the home side saw them draw level with a Justin Manini goal, and they could even have snatched an unlikely win.
Second-placed Winsford Over were also held to a draw by mid-table C & N Utd., the score being 4-4.
Jamie Rice (2), Tom Stanton and James Hartley netted for Winsford Over, with the C &N Utd. goals coming from Tom Thursfield, Jack Cope (2) and Nathan Bennett.
Cooper Buckley power on and they won 6-0 at Ruskin Park, who trailed 5-0 at half time.
However, some changes and a fighting spirit saw a much improved performance in the second half, and Cooper Buckley only added one more goal in that period.
For the visitors, Luke Gillan netted twice, with the other goals coming from Tristan Sword, Ben Burrow, Ashley Edwards and Jason McMullan.
Sandbach Town lost ground on the top three with a performance that their manager, Dave Johnson, described as ‘lacklustre’.
They went down 2-1 to Nantwich Pirates whose goals came from Jack Cadwallader and Dylan Everall, with Jack Townsend netting for the visitors.
White Horse won 4-2 at Leighton FC. The visitors led 2-1 at half time , all the goals coming from penalty kicks.
Tom Edwards scored for Leighton FC, and Tom Royle converted both his kicks.
Nathan Schofield equalised for Leighton FC with a stunning 25 yard free kick, but goals from George Botham and Sean Simcock won the game for White Horse.
