6 hours ago
Andy Porter joins Nantwich Town coaching staff
13 hours ago
Bird flu outbreak at Calveley poultry farm near Nantwich confirmed
2 days ago
10-man Nantwich Town stage fightback in 2-2 draw with Ashton United
2 days ago
Former foster carers targeted in Cheshire East recruitment bid
4 days ago
Covid among children in Cheshire East on rise again, says health chief
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Man in hospital after two-vehicle smash near Nantwich

in Human Interest / Incident / News January 31, 2022
two-vehicle crash - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

A man was cut free from wreckage and taken to hospital after a two-vehicle-collision in Calveley near Nantwich.

The accident happened yesterday (January 30) at around 9.15am.

Firefighters from Nantwich and Crewe were called out to the incident which involved a van and a car on Nantwich Road.

Two people had managed to free themselves but another man had to be removed by firefighters.

Crews fully removed the roof using cutting equipment and worked alongside paramedics to safely remove him.

He was then taken to hospital.

The other two were also checked over by paramedics as a precaution.

The road was closed in both directions while crews were at the scene for around an hour.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Show all of Latest Listings