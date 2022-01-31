Man in hospital after two-vehicle smash near Nantwich

A man was cut free from wreckage and taken to hospital after a two-vehicle-collision in Calveley near Nantwich.

The accident happened yesterday (January 30) at around 9.15am.

Firefighters from Nantwich and Crewe were called out to the incident which involved a van and a car on Nantwich Road.

Two people had managed to free themselves but another man had to be removed by firefighters.

Crews fully removed the roof using cutting equipment and worked alongside paramedics to safely remove him.

He was then taken to hospital.

The other two were also checked over by paramedics as a precaution.

The road was closed in both directions while crews were at the scene for around an hour.