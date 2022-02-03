Canal & River Trust appeals for Cheshire volunteers

Canal & River Trust is on the hunt for more volunteers to help on its network of Cheshire waterways.

The charity is appealing for people to take up roles from traditional lock-keepers to wellbeing rangers on historic waterways across the county.

In Cheshire volunteers are needed across the county, from lock keepers on the River Weaver Navigation’s large double locks and the Trent & Mersey Canal at Middlewich and Red Bull (Church Lawton) to weekend help on the Shropshire Union Canal at Audlem and Hurleston, near Nantwich.

Recent research proves volunteering by water is good for mental and physical wellbeing.

Nationally, the waterways and wellbeing charity cares for 2,000 miles of historic canals and rivers across England and Wales.

Each year it depends on the support of thousands of volunteers across the network.

Many of the roles, like towpath rangers, boat crew and wildlife conservationists, are outside volunteering along the nation’s waterways, interacting with boaters and towpath visitors and helping to tackle the biodiversity crisis in our towns and cities.

The Trust believes they are perfect for those who like being surrounded by nature, enjoy meeting new people and who want to give something back to their local community and environment.

Christine Mellor, head of volunteering at the Canal & River Trust, said: “In recent years it has been shown by many organisations that volunteering can have a big impact on your health and wellbeing and improve life satisfaction.

“And whilst all community volunteering is good for you, volunteering by water with the Canal & River Trust is particularly good for a healthy mind and body.

“With an exciting year ahead of us, we are on the look-out for people to join the team in a wide variety of roles from lock keeping, crewing boats, helping with urgent wildlife conservation, self-organised citizen science programmes and even going into schools to teach children about our wonderful canal heritage and staying safe by water.

“These past months, we’ve seen local canals become a back garden for the everyone.

“Millions of people have been discovering these special green spaces on their doorsteps.

“Whether you are looking to boost your wellbeing, get fit and active, or just make a new year’s resolution to give something back; join the thousands of people already benefitting from volunteering by water and #ActNowForCanals.”

To view the volunteering opportunities available visit canalrivertrust.org.uk/volunteer