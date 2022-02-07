READER’S LETTER: Why is Crewe not in “Education Investment Area”?

Dear Editor,

In 2019 just 65% of children leaving primary school reached the expected standards in reading, writing and maths.

This is a national scandal.

Crewe has too many of its schools not classed as good by Ofsted, because of their overall performance.

ALL the children in Crewe should be able to attend a school where the expected standards in reading, writing and maths are met for ALL children.

This is simply not happening. And has not happened for at least decades. This is simply not good enough.

So why hasn’t Crewe been included as an “Education Investment Area”?

It looks like Crewe will be missing out yet again.

What is the Tory MP for Crewe and the Labour led Cheshire East Council and Crewe Town Council going to do about it?

Too many children in Crewe are not being given the start in life they rightly deserve.

Every child in Crewe has the right to a good education.

So why aren’t they getting it?

Yours faithfully,

Cllr. Brian Silvester

Leader

Putting Crewe First