1 day ago
Nantwich “Parkrun” moves step closer as Barony masterplan gathers pace
1 day ago
Councillors call for police action on Nantwich town centre parking
1 day ago
Two people rescued from bungalow fire in Bulkeley, near Nantwich
3 days ago
Plan for Audlem wedding venue deferred over noise assessment
3 days ago
Nantwich Jazz Blues and Music Festival returns this Easter
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

REVIEW: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde, Crewe Lyceum

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews February 12, 2022
Strange Case - Crewe Lyceum Theatre, to stage a wedding fayre, and summer events

Blackeyed Theatre presented The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde at Crewe Lyceum this week, writes Claire Faulkner.

A wonderfully dramatic adaptation of the original story by R L Stevenson.

Written and directed by Nick Lane, this is a beautifully produced atmospheric version of the Victorian classic, which loses none of the dark gothic horror story we’re all familiar with.

Blake Kubena gave a strong performance as Jekyll and Hyde.

His stage presence echoing the nature of the characters and their distinct personalities.

Any darkness brought by Hyde was balanced by the other characters.

The cast did a superb job, sometimes playing multiple roles. Gabriel was played by Zach Lee and Hastings by Ashley Sean-Cook.

Eleanor, the only character added to the adaptation was played beautifully by Paige Round.

The lighting and staging were used effectively to highlight tension, and movement was expertly used to add drama and suspense.

A wonderful piece of theatre, I hope the company return to The Lyceum again soon.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde is showing at The Lyceum until Saturday February 12.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Show all of Latest Listings