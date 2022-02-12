REVIEW: The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde, Crewe Lyceum

Blackeyed Theatre presented The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde at Crewe Lyceum this week, writes Claire Faulkner.

A wonderfully dramatic adaptation of the original story by R L Stevenson.

Written and directed by Nick Lane, this is a beautifully produced atmospheric version of the Victorian classic, which loses none of the dark gothic horror story we’re all familiar with.

Blake Kubena gave a strong performance as Jekyll and Hyde.

His stage presence echoing the nature of the characters and their distinct personalities.

Any darkness brought by Hyde was balanced by the other characters.

The cast did a superb job, sometimes playing multiple roles. Gabriel was played by Zach Lee and Hastings by Ashley Sean-Cook.

Eleanor, the only character added to the adaptation was played beautifully by Paige Round.

The lighting and staging were used effectively to highlight tension, and movement was expertly used to add drama and suspense.

A wonderful piece of theatre, I hope the company return to The Lyceum again soon.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde is showing at The Lyceum until Saturday February 12.