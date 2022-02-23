Nantwich Scout group sets up temporary home at Reaseheath College

Nantwich’s 38th South West Cheshire Scout Group has a new temporary home at Reaseheath College while the group prepares for the demolition and rebuild of its headquarters.

The scout troop and cub pack are now meeting in one of Reaseheath’s carpentry workshops while the beaver colony has a classroom in the construction department.

Reaseheath stepped in to help when it heard the group’s current headquarters, a 1940s timber building in Davenport Avenue, was unfit for use and other temporary arrangements were separating the 50-strong members across different locations.

The college is also hoping to involve T Level students and apprentices in site surveying and practical construction on the rebuild once funding is in place.

Carpentry and joinery students may also help in set construction for the scouts’ popular Gang Show in May. www.crewegangshow.org

In return the scout group is offering to support Reaseheath students interested in gaining Queens Scouts, Duke of Edinburgh or leadership roles in the group, and it will also support the running of Reaseheath’s Family Festival on Sunday May 15.

Andy Gould, Reaseheath’s Curriculum Area Manager for Construction, said: “The Construction Department has a long history of supporting and undertaking projects in our local community.

“This is very much within our remit, as helping to shape the youngsters of today, both mentally and physically, is at the forefront of the values of both Reaseheath College and the scout group.

“Our much-missed former Curriculum Area Manager, the late Andrew Capper, was a great supporter of local scouting, which gives this partnership a wonderful synergy.”

Scout leader Dave Brough said: “This is an excellent two-way collaboration which is benefiting both partners.

“The 38th South West Cheshire Scout Group is a long established and thriving youth organisation and we are very grateful that Reaseheath has offered to meet the requirements of all our scouts, cubs and beavers on one site.

“We are busy fund raising and liaising with local supporters who have offered help with the design, planning permissions and building of the new headquarters.

“We’re very much looking forward to returning to our own premises.”

Can you help with the rebuild? Contact [email protected] or for more info see South West Cheshire Scout District https://swcscouts.org.uk

(Pic: Members of 38th South West Cheshire Scout group and adult helpers with (front) Dave Brough, Duncan Batty (38th Group Chairperson) and Andy Gould)