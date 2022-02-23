Willaston man takes on running challenges for The Christie

A Willaston man is training hard in readiness to run 10 x 10km races over the next 10 months to raise £10k for The Christie, writes Jonathan White.

Anthony Stevens, 36, will start his first 10km race on March 6 in Trafford and finish his tenth and final 10km race on December 11 this year at Tatton Park.

He will be raising vital funds for The Christie, one of Europe’s leading cancer centres.

He was inspired to undertake the challenge after The Christie provided vital care for many close family members and friends.

Anthony has received training advice from his relative Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club.

Mike has invited Anthony to take part in the Nantwich 10km race on March 20.

Anthony said: “I decided to embark on this challenge as I have witnessed first hand over the last six years what an amazing job The Christie does.

“The incredible staff provide invaluable support not just to patients but to the wider family circles who are impacted by this terrible disease.”

To sponsor Anthony go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ten4ten4ten