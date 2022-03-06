3 hours ago
Tributes paid following death of Nantwich Town stalwart Kevin

in Human Interest / News March 6, 2022
Kevin Hammersley supporting the Dabbers (1)

A minute’s silence was held at Nantwich Town in memory of long-time supporter and charity worker Kevin Hammersley.

It took place before the Nantwich Town vs Whitby Town game at the Optimum Pay Stadium yesterday (March 5).

Kevin was a long-time supporter and season ticket holder who, together with his wife Marylyn, were regular followers of the Dabbers at both home and away matches.

He was also well known around the town for his work with a number of charities and organisations, including Nantwich Agricultural Society and the Beam Heath Trusts.

A Nantwich Town club spokesperson said: “His presence will be sadly missed.

“Kevin was a man of great integrity and always had the best interests of the club at heart when sharing his forthright but always diplomatic views on all things Nantwich Town.

Kevin Hammersley and wife Marylyn supporting the Dabbers (1)

“He was a stalwart of the Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association and made a significant contribution to the wider community of Nantwich.

“The club sends its deepest condolences to Marylyn and all his family at this very sad time.”

Nantwich players wore a black armband as a mark of respect during the match with Whitby.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Kevin Hammersley and wife Marylyn with the Cheshire Senior Cup (1)

Kevin and wife Marylyn with the Cheshire Senior Cup

Pre-match - Nantwich Town 1-0 Whitby Town (Sat 5-3-2022) - one minute silence (1) (1)

Pre-match – one minute silence

