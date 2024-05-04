Labour candidate Dan Price has won the election to become Cheshire’s next Police and Crime Commissioner.

Mr Price, a former Warrington councillor, won 48.1% of the votes, polling 86,279.

That was almost 21,000 more than Conservative candidate John Dwyer, who polled 65,836 and 36.7% of the vote.

Mr Dwyer has been the PCC for the past four years.

Third candidate Paul Duffy, of the Liberal Democrats, registered 27,342 votes, 15.2%

The turnout was low at just 21.7%.

Mr Price will officially take office on Thursday 9 May.

The result is another blow for the Conservatives with many local council seats and by elections being won by Labour.

In his pre-election pitch, Mr Price said the Conservatives had “failed” in terms of the amount of crime in Cheshire.

He said: “Over the last 14 years, crime up, charges down, and prisons full. That’s the Conservatives’ record.

“Home office data shows that in 2012 there were more than 57,000 recorded crimes in Cheshire. In 2023 this surpassed 86,000, up more than 50%.

“On top of this failure, nationally the percentage of crimes recorded that lead to someone being charged has dropped to 5.5%, which meant in 2022, two million crimes went unsolved.

“All too often crimes are committed, and nothing is done.

“I’ve lived in Cheshire all of my life and I’ve spent over a decade being a local councillor, bringing new ideas and energy to public service.

“I see the challenges we face daily, and I know what we need to feel safe.”