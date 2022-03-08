Bunbury Village Day will return in 2022 on June 25

The Bunbury Village Day is returning in 2022 and is scheduled to take place on Saturday June 25.

And this year organisers have chosen a Medieval theme.

As tradition dictates it will include all the summer attractions including a well-stocked bar, BBQ, parade led by the Chester Brass Band, Bunbury Royalty – the Rose Queen & King, stalls, WI café, fairground rides and more.

A spokesperson for the Bunbury Village Day team said: “We are keen to encourage everyone attending – of whatever age – to get on board with the Medieval theme and are looking forward to seeing an array of Knights, Princesses, Jesters and Villagers.

“Medieval characters are most welcome to join the parade… and don’t forget there will be prizes for the best dressed!

“Medieval Sports, Challenges and Displays will be sure to keep you entertained through the day.

“And by popular demand we will once again be continuing into the evening with Musical Entertainment.

“Will it feature guitars and drums or harps and lutes? You’ll have to wait and see, but one thing is for sure, it will be guaranteed to have us Dancing into the evening.”

To keep up to date with plans visit www.bunburyvillage.info www.facebook.com/BunburyVillageDay, or www.instagram.com/bunburyvillageday or www.twitter.com/BunburyDay