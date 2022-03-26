Free adult cycling sessions to be launched by Everybody Sport

Free adult cycling sessions including Learn to Ride and Commuter Confidence are to be launched in Cheshire East next month.

The sessions, held in Crewe and Macclesfield, are being organised by Everybody Sport and Recreation.

Cheshire East Council Strategic Transport received funding from the Department for Transport’s Capability Fund for the initiative.

CEC has commissioned Everybody alongside Community Recycle Cycles to deliver Active Travel initiatives including an Adult Cycle Training programme, a bicycle award scheme and an Active Travel promotion scheme in local schools and businesses.

Lee Malkin, sports development manager at Everybody, said: “Our Learn to Ride sessions allow adults to ride on their own for the first time or cycle more confidently.

“Paced at your level in a traffic free space we develop control and handling skills.

“We will also be delivering Commuter Confidence sessions which will help you fully develop your cycling skills to ride with confidence on roads with more traffic or more complex road junctions/layouts.”

Annette Cormack , Director at Community Recycle Cycles CIC, added: “Some of our customers have expressed concerns about getting back on the roads as they may not have ridden a bike for quite a number of years.

“So to know that Everybody Sport and Recreation are offering free adult cycling training sessions as part of this project is a great addition.

“As part of this joined up working approach, we will provide local people with a safe bike, the confidence to ride on the roads and the opportunity to participate in a bespoke cycle maintenance course making sure a flat tyre is no reason for packing that bike away!”

Cllr Suzie Akers-Smith, Cycling and Walking Champion for Cheshire East Council, said there is a need for training and building confidence for first time cyclists and for people to take it up having not cycled for years.

“The training sessions provided by Everybody Sport and Recreation will further enable people to get on their bike being active.

“I am particularly keen to encourage more women to ride a bike, but unless they have the confidence to do so won’t try it.

“These training sessions will provide the confidence needed to ride a bike in traffic by taking primary position and the more people who are seen cycling, it will encourage other people to cycle.”

To be eligible for the Adult Cycling sessions/Bike Scheme:

• 18+ years old

• Living in Cheshire East or access work/education within Cheshire East

• Looking for a new way to travel to work or education

Booking is essential as places are limited.

To find out more or to make a booking, visit: https://everybody.org.uk/adult-cycling-training/ or email [email protected]