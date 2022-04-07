It’s wonderful to see local groups back in the theatre and Crewe Amateur Musicals Society have certainly come back full of life, laughter and extravagance after two years away.

CAMS have returned to the Lyceum this week with a fabulous production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Directed by Sean Johnson-Hargreaves, the production tells the story of three drag queens who are on a journey of self discovery, friendship and love whilst traveling across Australia to perform a drag show.

The leads worked incredibly well together, and must be commended for the costume changes, singing and dance routines.

Todd Bennett played Tick, Christopher Barker played Bernadette and Jacob Taylor played Felicia.

I also enjoyed the performances from Harry Grigg who played Miss Understanding and Jasper Eglin who played Benji.

I loved the sense of fun and energy the cast and ensemble had, they all looked like they were having a fantastic time on stage.

Judging from the laughter and singing from the audience, I know everyone watching definitely enjoyed the show.

The music was fun and sounded fantastic. The three divas, Natalie Kent, Alice Lambert and Dianne Wye were brilliant.

The production made me laugh, sing and think about those we call family.

I enjoyed the show and I hope to see it again during it’s run.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert is running at The Lyceum until Saturday.