Alextra accountants team up to tackle Potters ‘Arf for charity

A team of 12 employees at South Cheshire accountants Alextra are to tackle the “Potters ‘Arf” half marathon in aid of charity.

They will be raising money for Douglas Macmillan Hospice, known locally as the Dougie Mac.

The Potters ‘Arf has been an iconic local event held every year since in 1982 in Stoke-on-Trent.

The challenging 13.1 mile course, complete with the “Heartbreak Hill” section, is being held in June.

Alextra manager Liam Clay said: “Running is a bit of a hobby of mine and having previously taken on a half marathon last year, I decided this year to take on the Potters ‘Arf.

“The discussion started as a chat among colleagues on a Friday afternoon and now we have a team of 12 entering which is fantastic!

“It is known locally for its phenomenal Stokie support and looks to be a great day.

“We have all been training together attending the local park runs and will continue to do so in the run up to June.

“My personal challenge is to complete the run in under 1.45 hours.

“The added benefit of taking on this challenge is that we get to raise funds for Dougie Mac, who have supported mine and a number of my colleague’s families.

“I am sure some of my colleagues will agree, this run is sure to be a physical challenge, but it should all be worth it to experience the finish line atmosphere in the city centre and be a part of raising money for Dougie Mac.”

Dougie Mac offers care to patients who are living with a life-limiting illness each year.

If you would like to get involved and help support Alextra with their fundraising, visit the Alextra Just Giving Page.