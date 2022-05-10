13 hours ago
Staff and volunteers celebrate Leighton Hospital 50th birthday

in Health / Human Interest / News May 10, 2022
Leighton Hospital - Cake with banner in background

Staff and volunteers at Leighton Hospital have marked its 50th birthday half a century to the day it was opened by the Queen in 1972.

Phil Malam, the Trust’s longest serving member of staff who started working at Leighton just days before the Queen arrived, cut the anniversary cake.

He was thanked by Chairman of Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Dennis Dunn for dedicating his working life to Leighton.

The celebration also fell on International Day of the Midwife.

Jenny Butters, Head of Midwifery, said: “As well as being Leighton Hospital’s 50th it’s also a celebration for midwives around the world.”

Sam West, aged 3, William Minshull, aged 11, Daisy Issabella Johnson, aged 9, took the top three prizes in Leighton Hospital’s Design a 50th Birthday Cake competition.

Senior nurse leads, Sian Axon, Laura Egerton and Laura McVeigh awarded prizes to the winners at Wimboldsley Community Primary in Middlewich.

Dennis Dunn and Phil Malam with cake (1)
Dennis Dunn and Phil Malam with cake

Dennis Dunn said: “It’s a privilege to celebrate Leighton Hospital’s 50th anniversary with the fabulous staff and volunteers who make the hospital the special place that it is.

“As we look back over the past five decades I want to thank each and every person who has played their part in building the Leighton Hospital story, caring for our communities across Cheshire, and to our community for supporting us throughout.”

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust manages Leighton Hospital in Crewe, Victoria Infirmary in Northwich and Elmhurst Intermediate Care Centre in Winsford.

As the landmark anniversary year embarks, hospital chiefs are calling out to their community for memories and photos from the past 50 years.

Dennis and phil speech with staff - Leighton Hospital
Dennis and Phil with staff at Leighton Hospital
Chairman signing the card - Leighton Hospital
Chairman signing the birthday card
Queen on visit to opening of Leighton Hospital
Queen on visit to opening of Leighton Hospital

Queen opening day

