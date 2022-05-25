All residents safe after Audlem nursing home gas leak incident

5 hours ago
Care home bosses say all residents are safe after a nursing home near Audlem was partly evacuated over reports of a potential gas leak.

Officers, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene at Corbrook Park nursing home near Audlem.

It’s thought “noxious smells” detected by members of staff in the early hours, were from a boiler and gas officials from Cadent were also called to the scene.

Morris Care, who run the home, say the cause has been identified and all residents are able to return to their rooms.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a smell in a ventilation system at a care home in Audlem.

“The crews found the smell was coming from a boiler and isolated it.

“Cadent Gas checked the readings with a gas monitor and crews ventilated the area with a large fan.

“Residents were relocated to a safe place in another part of the building while the incident was dealt with. Police and paramedics also attended.”

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “At 6.45am on Wednesday 25 May officers were called to reports of an incident at a care home on Audlem Road, near Audlem.

“Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene and on arrival a number of occupants reported a smell in the ventilation system.

“There are no reports of any injuries and firefighters are current investigating the cause of the smell.

“Occupants of the care home were all moved to a safe location.”

In a statement, Morris Care said: “During the night a nurse detected noxious fumes and was concerned so immediately activated our emergency procedures to ensure the welfare of everyone in our Home.

“All residents on the floors affected were relocated and kept warm and safe in other areas of the home awaiting the outcome of investigations.

“Engineers have since been identifying the source, have isolated the boiler and monitored the air quality and have now confirmed that everything is back to normal.

“All residents are well and unaffected and are now able to return to their rooms when they choose.”

