Tributes to father and son from Crewe killed in TT Races tragedy

Family and friends of father and son Roger and Bradley Stockton are mourning their deaths after the couple were killed during a TT Race on Isle of Man yesterday.

Roger, 56, and Bradley, 21, both from Crewe, were racing in a sidecar when they crashed at the start of the second lap of their race.

Rachel Stockton paid tribute on social media to her uncle and cousin.

She said: “Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to express how our family are feeling right now.

“Not only to lose one member of the family but two in the same incident has absolutely shocked us to the core.

“Roger and Brad absolutely loved racing, it was their dream to race the TT together and they achieved 8th in the first race together and what a proud moment that was!

“Thank you for everyone’s kind comments and condolences, they really mean the world to my family and I.

“Ride in peace Uncle Roger Stockton and Bradley Stockton – will be forever missed.”

Bradley was also well known at ABP Motorsport based in Shavington.

They said: “The whole ABP family are absolutely devastated to share the news that ‘our Brad’ has sadly lost his life during today’s TT sidecar race.

“Brad was just 21 and was taking part in a sport that he loved – he was funny, brave, annoying, loved, brilliant, handsome and had his whole life ahead of him.

“He left us alongside his father – pursuing a dream, a passion that brought both glory and danger.

“We all loved Brad and it has been one of the hardest days for me and ABP, we are a very close family and we now have a huge gaping devastating hole in our hearts.

“Fly high Bradley, ride fast and we all pray that you have gone to a better place. Gone but never ever forgotten.”

TT Race organisers, in a statement, said the incident occurred at Ago’s Leap, just under one mile into the lap.

The statement added; “Roger and Bradley were father and son, and driver and passenger respectively.

“Roger was an experienced TT competitor, with today’s race marking his 20th TT race start.

“He competed at the TT regularly from 2000 to 2008, before then returning in 2010, 2017 and at this year’s event. In his career, he claimed a total of twelve top-20 finishes and four top-10 finishes, as well as 10 Bronze Replicas.

“Bradley was a newcomer to the TT and finished his first TT race on Monday, securing an impressive 8th-place finish alongside his father.

“2022 was their fifth season racing together, and Roger and Bradley were regular podium finishers and frontrunners in the British F2 Sidecar Cup Championship, finishing second in the championship in 2021.

“The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Roger and Bradley’s families, loved ones, and friends.”

(Image courtesy of Stockton family and www.irishracephotogrpahy.com)