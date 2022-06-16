South Cheshire photographer to run portrait sessions for Cancer charity

Talented South Cheshire photographer Peter Robinson is offering portrait photography sessions to help raise funds for charity, writes Jonathan White.

The 66-year-old will stage the sessions in Shavington Village Hall, on Main Road, on Sunday July 10 with half-hour sessions available from 10am until 5pm.

Peter will take portrait photographs of small groups or individuals for a donation of £30. Payment can be made in cash on the day.

The photographs will be supplied as high-resolution digital images via an internet transfer.

If you’d prefer them to be on a USB stick, then you can supply one or they can be purchased from Peter for £3.

To book a session, email Peter on [email protected] with your preferred time and contact details.

Peter is a retired civil servant who has been a keen photographer since his school days.

He is Secretary and Webmaster for Crewe Photographic Society and regularly takes photographs at events for Crewe Town Council, Cheshire East Council, and Nantwich Events Photography.

All proceeds will go to the Shine Bright Foundation charity.

The Shine Bright Foundation exists to raise funds to aid the research into Triple Negative Breast Cancer, promote early diagnosis by raising awareness of symptoms, and to provide support to individuals directly affected by the illness.

Peter said: “The Shine Bright Foundation was founded in memory of my niece, Sarah Bennett who sadly passed away from triple negative breast cancer at the age of 31.

“It’s such a caring charity and helps sufferers to cope in ways that the NHS cannot.

“I’m just doing this to help fund their work in a small way.”