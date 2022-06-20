Sweet success for siblings raising money for St Luke’s Hospice

Three South Cheshire youngsters are enjoying sweet taste of success after the creative candy enterprise helped raise more than £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice!

Nancy, Hugo and Molly Cameron have created a charity enterprise, collectively known as “Cameron Kids Candy Company”.

It all started with the Cameron children finding money on the street and in parks that they would total each year and donate to charity.

This year they decided to invest the money they found – buying sweets and re-selling them for a small profit to increase the overall charity donation.

Their twice-weekly pop-up stall has proved popular with their friends and locals.

The children – Nancy, 12, Hugo 10 and Molly who is 7, have also made appearances at car boot sales and local football matches across Nantwich and Crewe.

They even had their own stall at St Luke’s “Woof Mudder” event in Nantwich in May.

Their dad Glen Cameron, from Crewe, said: “The children have had great fun and it has been very well received in our local area with some lovely comments and lots of generosity.

“The kids love running their little enterprise and are just so happy after each selling session with the money they’re raising for charity.”

The Cameron children have also received some generous donations with major candy companies and retailers such as Swizzels, Haribo, Aldi, Lidl and Pez all donating confectionery to help with their fundraising.

Glen added: “We had a big donation from Hannah’s Sweets!

“Nancy and I met the managing director who had come down from Scotland to personally deliver the donation.

“They donated 4 huge boxes of Brain Lickers.

“Almost 400 units to sell which will raise over £450 once sold – we couldn’t believe the amount of stock for our little old sweet stall!”

Angela Slack, St Luke’s Community Partnerships Manger, said: “It’s so nice to see our young supporters getting involved with the Hospice in such creative and unique ways.

“The Cameron children are doing a wonderful job supporting St Luke’s and we couldn’t be more thankful for their efforts so far.”

So far the Cameron children have raised more than £1,000 for their local hospice.

They plan to add to that over the summer as their ‘tour’ continues to pop up around the Crewe and Nantwich area.

(pic Caption: Left to right – Nancy (12), Hugo (10) and Molly (7) at St Luke’s Woof Mudder event)