Nantwich mega-runner raises thousands in 93-mile challenge

A Nantwich dad has completed a gruelling challenge to run non stop for 24 hours and raise money for Cancer Research UK, writes Jonathan White.

Paul Dean, a father and teaching assistant from Nantwich, completed his mega running challenge raising well over £6,500.

The 41-year-old started his epic run at Holyhead, on the island of Anglesey in north Wales, on Friday (June 17)

And he finished a day later in the centre of Nantwich at 6pm on Saturday June 18.

In total, he ran an incredible 93 miles – the equivalent of over 3.5 marathons – of the total distance of 108 miles.

His route included two car journeys, so he could catch up time to run alongside supporters and to make it to Nantwich for 6pm.

Paul arrived at a rainy Nantwich town centre to be met by dozens of friends and supporters.

His run finished outside The Wickstead Arms, and posed for photographs outside the Cancer Research UK shop on the town square, before returning to The Wickstead Arms for a well-deserved pint.

In September last year, Paul lost his friend Sheetal to breast cancer.

This proved to be the inspiration he needed for the challenge and to begin training, in part to raise money to improve treatments and find cures, but also as a tribute to Sheetal, her family, and others suffering similar heartache.

Paul ran the final leg into Nantwich with Sheetal’s husband Richie and their children Nia and Rishee.

He said: “The final distance I covered was 93.31 miles. Not the 108 miles I was hoping for but it was my best so I’m content.

“I’m so grateful for all the support, encouragement, company and messages over the last few days.

“Most importantly, thanks to everyone who donated – £6,000 and counting, helping those at Cancer Research UK reduce the cruel suffering caused by cancer in all its odious forms.”

Cancer Research UK are the world’s largest charity dedicated to saving lives through research.

Their vision is to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

Paul is still accepting donations for his fundraising run.

To donate, visit his JustGiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runningpeeps4

Paul had previously raised several thousand pounds for blood cancer charity Bloodwise (now known as Blood Cancer UK) when he ran 10 marathons in 10 days.

He ran in memory of his father, David, and two friends Mark and Will, who all succumbed to the illness.